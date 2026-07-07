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Robert Labossiere's avatar
Robert Labossiere
13h

Wait. What? “Je ne te pardonne pas. Tu comprends?

[I no you pardon no. You comprehend?]”

How ridiculous. It translates: "I don't forgive you. Understand?"

Did AI write this novel, this essay, or are you all retardées?

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