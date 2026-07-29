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HAROLD's avatar
HAROLD
4h

NICE REVIEW! I liked the movie, but I am a mouthbreathing dummy (especially when it comes to film).

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
9h

I am delighted to find that I am not the only one who thinks Christopher Nolan is an overblown chocolate bunny of a director. I think Denis Villneuve could probably have taken this on, but other than that I don't think anybody else would give it a try. Odysseus has long been in American fascination because he's such a liar and schemer, but in Nolan's hands he's... well, Matt Damon. The only Nolan film that I even halfway like is Dunkirk.

The thing that I used to judge directors is how many times I can watch the movie and still find fresh things that I like. Nolan doesn't even bear one rewatch for most of his films. Inception is moronic. Tenet is essentially David Foster Wallace footnotes. The Prestige is a hammy vaudeville send up of what Ricky Jay did so elegantly.

And the Odyssey is pretty much his version of David Lynch's version of Dune.

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