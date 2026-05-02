The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

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Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
7h

Brilliant, horrifying, and, I dread to consider, autobiographical. Very well done indeed.

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Kathy Irwin's avatar
Kathy Irwin
41m

Scary stuff. The power parents have to influence children.

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