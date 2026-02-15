"A Perfect Peach" and "Now The Stars Hide"
New Poetry from The Metropolitan Review
Please enjoy these heavily imagistic poems by Nolo Segundo.
—The Editors
A Perfect Peach
Picture a perfect peach,
with color both subtle
and bold, a shape perfect
to behold, and a taste
like Heaven foretold…
Now The Stars Hide
I grew up in the countryside
on a farm with the nearest
neighbor a quarter mile away.
Every night the stars shone,
unreachable precious jewels
adorning eternity—and I felt
very, very small and yet,
strangely, also very, very old
and more, oh so much more
than my daytime self drunk
on the petty and the mundane.
Now I live on a quarter acre
with neighbors on my left and
neighbors on my right and
neighbors across the street and
a big city so close it cloaks even
the light of night-born stars and
I am left only with the memory
of eternity….
Nolo Segundo is the pen name of a retired teacher who in his 8th decade became a published poet in more than 260 literary journals in 21 countries, was nominated for the Pushcart Prize, thrice for Best of the Net, and has 3 collections published in softcover by Cyberwit.net: THE ENORMITY OF EXISTENCE; OF ETHER AND EARTH; and SOUL SONGS.
The last lines linger so… “a big city so close it cloaks even
the light of night-born stars and
I am left only with the memory
of eternity….”. No wonder why in a city I still long for the stars.
So beautiful. Presence.