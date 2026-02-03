The Metropolitan Review

glindarayepix
glindarayepix
9h

We’ve been all over the Zone Rouge, including the ossuary and all those lost villages. When you leave the forts and wander into the forests (on the duckboards, of course), you feel yourself lost inside this massive, hollow, maybe godless space that surely no human could have created—until they (or we) did. You capture it very well here, and your frame fits it perfectly, because if you travel just a few miles in any direction from this human black hole, 21st century life is as frenetic and prosperous and stuck in its details as anywhere else. They might someday bring up the last shell (not in our lifetimes), but they will never squeeze out, much less sanitize, the blood and loss and sheer horror that still ooze from the earth here.

Neural Foundry
Neural Foundry
14h

Great framing here. The paralel between Verdun's century-long cleanup and the training restrictions from sage-grouse leks really crystallizes the tension between operational urgency and long-term stewardship. In my exp with infrastructure projects that tradeoff always feels absurd in the moment but makes total sense looking back, like when we realize environmental damage outlasts any tactical advantage by decades.

