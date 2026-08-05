Credit: Wyatt McNamara

We hope you’re having a great summer! The Metropolitan Review loves the sunshine, but we aren’t going anywhere in August. We’ve got terrific writing on tap all month, plus a second print issue we’re gearing up for this fall. It’ll be as splendid as our historic Vol. 1, which still sits in a few McNally Jacksons and newsstands around New York City. Get it while supplies last. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Speaking of which, we’re opening up advertising slots in the gorgeous upcoming issue. We’re planning to increase circulation, and we can guarantee our issues find their way into the hands of all kinds of important people, including the Mayor of New York City.

Would you like to advertise with us in print? If not, consider our Substack, where we reach more than 26,000 people, many of them writers, editors, and tastemakers at the center of New York’s cultural life. We are also seeking sponsorships for our readings and parties. Our last soiree in July drew well over 100 people, which is par for the course. Party sponsors get shoutouts in all promotional emails and at the party itself — and they get to distribute all the materials they like to our attendees. It’s a wonderful mix of New Yorkers and a fantastic opportunity to reach a highly literate bunch.

Want to sponsor our September party? Run an ad on our Substack? Or talk Vol. 2? Reach one of the nation’s most engaged literary audiences and get in touch at editors@metropolitanreview.com.

Ad slots will go quickly, so don’t wait. And see you very soon.

—The Editors