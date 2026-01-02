The Metropolitan Review

Tobias Carroll
1h

Very well said. Kingsnorth criticizing other people for things he himself has done (moving somewhere other than he grew up; using cars) was something that irked me when reading this as well. (For what it's worth, my review is here... https://zonamotel.substack.com/p/review-paul-kingsnorth-against-the)

JS Crain
6m

Fire. Writers like this also elide that Christianity is arguably what made the west. Enlightenment and individualism are unthinkable without hundreds of years of Christian thought; Enlightenment as historical rupture is an uninformed view. Brian Tierney opened my eyes on this subject.

