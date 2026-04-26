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David Snider's avatar
David Snider
9h

The monsters are all on the inside now.

I love, “these islands of formica tabletops afloat in the neon Sargasso Sea of two a.m.” and “the jut of her jaw multiplied in every pane” …in every pain…

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