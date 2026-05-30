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Claire Polders's avatar
Claire Polders
8h

I love how you write about the link between these two art forms and your own journey.

And with this, I totally agree:

“But his first task is to conjure people to life and, like a medium channeling spirits, let them speak and act through him.”

Writing means being haunted, being possessed.

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Oopalee Operajita's avatar
Oopalee Operajita
13h

This is wonderful!

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