We at The Metropolitan Review are excited to present new work by poets Jamie L. Smith and Jenna Breiter. These poems explore life and art through observation, examining how our spaces, work, and emotions drive us toward introspection, whether wistful or objective. What items — strange or ordinary — make up our environment and universe? Which objects resonate with us? Do we constantly seek ourselves or others in our surroundings? These questions can sustain our pursuit of what it means to exist when time is finite.

Thank you for reading.

—The Editors

