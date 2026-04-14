The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AXL's avatar
AXL
9h

This is great. I agree that one of the hidden reasons for Zohran’s success is the fact that he just seems like a fun guy. I sometimes feel like the left got eaten by the old Tumblr blog “your fav is problematic”.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture