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Steve Provizer's avatar
Steve Provizer
15h

That's Henry Morgan in the photo.

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Harry Clark's avatar
Harry Clark
14h

Funny that, for I find most biographies last two-thirds to three-quarters worth of pages generally dull and uninspired. I like the beginnings, the acorn before the mighty oak, not the great deeds of famous people once they are famous, for we know this list, or should. In any case, most all panelists on What's My LIne were scintillating, charming, and smart. Each possessed that wonderful mix of high-middle-low brow intellects, interests, and enthusiasms. Find me a show or group of supposed celebs today who can match them. I'd tune in. Just one old guy's take.

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