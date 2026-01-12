The Metropolitan Review

Bill Canzoneri
3h

It’s funny to not call China left when it has a vast social safety net and easy access to bettering oneself. Unlike in the US.

The idea of the “left” changes depending on one’s perspective these days. And on one’s class makeup and background, methinks.

Alexander Rivera
6h

An article which both fails to explain the artistic context in which Jia operates - there are many indie films exploring similar topics and themes, not all of which are banned, like Suzhou River, So Long My Son, Platform and An Elephant Sitting Still. Hell, one of China's most popular shows, the Bad Kids, is a huge critique of the early 2000s hustle. Such storytelling techniques may even be a facet of Chinese culture. In On China, Kissinger observes that Chinese statemen have a uniquely historical understanding of their country. So Gopal makes Jia appear as a unique figure renowned internationally but repressed in China. It is a rather myopic view - which is in line with a similarly myopic view of China's politics, which don't actually allow for a clear definition of capitalism as it's understood in Western countries. Nor does the article see Covid depression globally, with equally horrific stories happening in Europe - including severe repression of freedom of movement. It's a very American perspective, since in the US there were hardly any restrictions at all.

