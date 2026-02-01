The Metropolitan Review

J.R. Solonche
5h

The Latin phrase was Carl Jung's personal motto, which to him "represented the idea that archetypal forces or the "divine" (the autonomous power of the unconscious) are always at work in the human psyche, whether an individual acknowledges them or not. He used it to remind himself and his patients of the objective reality of spiritual forces in everyday life."

Patrick Trombly
5h

I'm sorry but as a jazz fan, I have to throw the red challenge flag here. Coltrane did not have specific notes in his head and then play them extremely rapidly- that was Charlie Parker, and he played alto, and if you slow the recording down, the precision is more easily discernible. Coltrane's "tower of sound" solos were deliberately chaotic- he sounded all over the place and frenetic because he was. He was a great arranger and gave McCoy Tyner a chance to shine, and when Wayne Shorter heard that, he knew he had to have Tyner on Night Dreamer / Armageddon. So, very influenttial and popular player, great arranger, but there was no precision in the solos - nor did he intend there to be.

