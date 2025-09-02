Jan Peter Tripp, American Dream , 1991, Drypoint etching

Summer isn’t over. Summer is a state of mind. But we recognize September is a good time to convene, to take stock, to reflect on what a year it’s been and what’s coming rip-roaring in the fall. At The Metropolitan Review, that means our print issue. We’ve got a big party planned for that. But we thought it a shame to have only one big old event organized for the rest of the year. Why not — at least — have two? And why not be just a wee bit informal?

On Wednesday, September 10th, everyone is invited to an official TMR hangout at Reichenbach Hall, an old-fashioned German beer hall, on 5 W. 37th Street in Manhattan. There won’t be any grand speeches at this one. It will be eating, drinking, and good times. Chat with the TMR editors, the TMR writers, and the TMR admirers. And maybe a rival or two. They’re invited, too. We’ll be there from 7 p.m. onwards.

It’s been quite the summer at TMR HQ. We were written up in both Vox and the Wall Street Journal, and we continue to reach the masses with our commitment to elevating literary culture and delivering you the best nonfiction, fiction, and poetry out there. The next step is print and, in the meantime, we’ve got so much great online writing to deliver to you, several times a week.

As a reminder, if you pledge $80 you will automatically receive our inaugural print issue when it’s ready to be shipped. This will be a very limited print run! If you previously pledged $50, you will need switch to an $80 pledge (simply cancel your current pledge and make a new one) to get the print in your hands. We did this because, quite frankly, it is going to be a very pretty journal — the sort you can display on a coffee table or bookshelf — and prettiness can’t come too cheaply.

If you still want to show your support for The Metropolitan Review, you can always pledge $5 a month. Consider it a tip for all that we do. Every last cent is used to pay our writers and fund the first print issue.

Thank you!

—The Editors