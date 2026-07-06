Photo: Wyatt McNamara

At The Metropolitan Review, we follow the ancient work hard, play hard ethos. You’ll find, in our pages, some of the very best critical and creative writing in any magazine anywhere. We’re immensely proud of the book reviews, film reviews, literary essays, fiction, and poetry we’ve published since our founding, and the historic first print issue that is now available for purchase. And we love a good party. Since the start of 2026, we’ve held regular soirees in New York City, bringing together a new class of reader and writer who, like us, aims to fully reinvigorate our literary culture. We took June off, but we are back for July. There’s nothing quite like summer in the city.

We’ll be at the wonderful Francis Kite Club in Manhattan on Friday, July 17. Festivities kick off at 8 pm. We’ll have a roster of exciting TMR readers for you, and then stick around to grab a drink, meet our writers and editors, and hang out deep into the New York night. All you need to do is reserve your slot. Please RSVP to the TMR summertime bash.

This party is presented by our newest sponsor, Curated. If you’d like to join Curated in sponsoring this party or future events, please get in touch at editors@metropolitanreview.com.