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Michael Goodwin Hilton's avatar
Michael Goodwin Hilton
2h

Incredible. One of the most exact, Updike-esque sex scenes I've read in a long time, and I appreciated the tasteful lyricism, sly humor, and controlled stream of consciousness.

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