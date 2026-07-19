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John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
18h

That turn at "if he weren't on the phone" does the whole job. I write a series narrated by a London cabbie, so I spend a lot of time on the other side of that partition, and the passengers who want silence are easy to spot and impossible to promise anything to. Four neighbourhoods in the dark rather than make conversation. Yes.

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