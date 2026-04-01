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Bennett Lin
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I found the book somewhat lacking myself, but this is a strangely uncharitable takedown. A few thoughts:

Is the Metropolitan Review that anti-establishment? I’m not sure why it’s simply assumed we all feel the same disdain toward legacy media, or resentment toward those who went to Harvard.

In calling Charli XCX a “pop rebel,” Marx was just reporting how she’s known to the public. Same with Chappell Roan being a “daring new voice,” or Black Panther an example of “progressive filmmaking.” In each case, he said it once, then moved on; there was no value judgment made.

Of 100 gecs, Marx has spoken more in depth elsewhere. His assessment is that, while they’re likable, they’re far from inventive.

https://culture.ghost.io/10-000-gecs-as-2023-culture

Marx didn’t refer to “Old Town Road” as “pioneering.” Where the word appears on that page, it’s referring to the Black artists who came before, not to Lil Nas X himself.

Yes, Marx is on the political left, but unlike what the last paragraph suggests, he hardly toes the party line on wokeness. He’s opposed to poptimism, and famously so; this notion, “that art’s job [is] to make the world a better place,” isn’t his argument at all.

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