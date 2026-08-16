Richard Briers and Prunella Scales. (Photo by Malcolm McNeill/Getty Images)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Embers I was a great collaborator with wartime cigarettes, an artist with the conical scream-sighs of life under bombardment. I trust you more under a broken street lamp, under a shattered sky space, where time stills Than I ever did at dinner tables pushed together on sidewalks where some grand conspiracy was hatched beneath Breath you took in so easily, not as now with cracked plaster, mulched brick, petroleum haze.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Songbirds If I go first, in the next life as a sparrow, I’ll wake you with song. Our love will be simple then, no more ink-black stains cluttering the picture, no more shattering shouts breaking silence of summer hours. We’d still have distance, but sharpened points would be gone, leaving just the echo of sweet language unheard. I could touch you from afar through windows and wires, and love you through air in morning light.

Carter Vance is a writer and poet originally from Cobourg, Ontario, Canada currently resident in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. His work has appeared in such publications as The Smart Set, Contemporary Verse 2 and Plentitude, amongst others. His debut novel, Smaller Animals, is available from Roundfire Books. He writes occasionally at his Substack, A Place of Unreality.