We hope you’re enjoying the start of summertime! At The Metropolitan Review, summer looks a lot like spring — publishing the best writing in America and beyond. We’re plotting a second issue, planning an expansion, and building toward a long future. As we’ve said from the beginning, we have great ambitions for TMR. We want to revitalize literary culture as we know it. We believe the best is yet to come.

First, we want to introduce you to our three new Writing Fellows: Lilyana Tarquinio, Lara Ejzak, and Kylie Donovan. These great young writers will be assisting us throughout the summer, helping ensure The Metropolitan Review keeps humming.

For all those who want to buy the limited edition and historic first print issue — named an Air Mail best read, and it really is gorgeous beyond measure — you now can. There are only a hundred copies left, so if you want one, we encourage you to order now. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and reader support is what makes The Metropolitan Review possible. Your subscription directly supports us as we grow and ensures we can pay our writers for years to come. For $80, you get all print issues for a full calendar year. For $5 a month, you sustain our writers and show appreciation for our magazine. We hope you’ll join us.

Finally, we are accepting advertising for our web and print. On Substack, we reach nearly 26,000 people, a good deal of them writers, editors, and tastemakers at the center of New York’s cultural life. We are also seeking sponsorships for our readings and parties, which consistently draw 100 to 200 people. Our next party is in Manhattan this July. Want to sponsor it and reach one of the city’s most engaged literary audiences? Want to run an ad in our Substack or next print issue? Please get in touch at editors@metropolitanreview.com.

And now, please enjoy photographs by Lanna Apisukh from our print party at the historic Hurley’s Saloon. The night was written up in Page Six, one of many highlights from a year that also landed TMR in the Wall Street Journal, Vox, Breaker, the Village Voice, and the Columbia Journalism Review.

Ross Barkan, Jay McInerney

Lou Bahet, Alex Vadukul, Michael Grynbaum, John Maher

Jay Bulger

Vanessa Ogle, Annie Fell, Craig Heed

Paul Choix, Alex Vadukul, Lachlan Cartwright

Django Ellenhorn

Ebrima Santos Sanneh

Johan Wisner

Noah Rinsky, Pete Khoury, Alex Traub

Nick Dove

Ross Barkan, Vanessa Ogle

Michael Grynbaum, John Maher, Brandon Taylor

Daniel Cassady, Mo_Diggs, Daniel Falatko

Chris Crowley, Alex Vadukul

Pamela Talese, Alex Vadukul, Lou Bahet, Catherine Talese

sarah weck

Lou Bahet

Marie Solis, Thomas Beller, Alex Vadukul, Camille Sojit Pejcha

Sophia Efthimiatou, Matt Starr

Ash Carter, Emma Collins

Anna Kodé, Dodai Stewart

Alex Vadukul, Marie Solis, Michael Grynbaum, Max Tani

Jayson Buford

Alex Vadukul, Krithika Varagur

Cally Fiedorek, Django Ellenhorn

Jay McInerney, Vanessa Ogle, Alex Palmatier

Camille Sojit Pejcha