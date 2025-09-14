Claude Monet, In the Norvégienne , 1877, Oil on canvas

This week, we at The Metropolitan Review are excited to publish poets Marcela Sulak and Jason Barry. These two poems examine questions about both the everyday and the profound. What do we see? What weight do images hold? And, most crucially, what is the right answer to ambiguous questions? The stunning language in these poems examine both the domestic and the spatial relationships we have not only with each other but also with the world around us. Enjoy the read.

—The Editors

Fish, Stone, River, O

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Inside the mother’s mouth was a fish, and inside the fish was a grandmother’s wedding ring. You’d always believed that the mother was a rock on the neck of a river. That grandmother had been here is clear, what is the flow crashing into now? A stone mother sitting at the neck of a stream. Who would have imagined a mother as stone, a lode, a burden, a way, a course. A stone mother sitting at the neck of a stream, what wants the child? Only what was promised to her. The child had been promised a lode, a burden, a way, a course, something to be followed, a strong drink. And most of all, her grandmother. In the morning her jaws were aching for holding the o of the gold ring. Maybe she was the fish inside her mother’s mouth. Maybe she was the golden ring. Marcela Sulak is the author of five poetry collections, most recently, the National Jewish Book Award finalist, City of Skypapers, and The Fault. Her translations from Czech, Hebrew, and French have been recognized by the NEA and PEN. She directs the Shaindy Rudoff Graduate Program in Creative Writing and edits The Ilanot Review.

The Long Way In

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania