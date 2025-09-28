Antonio Mancini, Still Life of Flowers , Oil on board, Getty Images

When are women celebrated, and when are they isolated? How do they balance creation with selfhood, or find belonging in a society that often whispers about rather than welcomes them? In these two poems, Justine Defever and Christine Degenaars explore the crux of womanhood from different vantage points.

These works remind us that life is ultimately about time — who wastes it, who takes it, and how to reclaim it. For women especially, time can feel like the enemy, particularly when it is lost or stolen. But must change always spell decay? And is reclaiming one’s identity necessarily a subversive act? Who, after all, ever fully fits in anywhere? The interiority of a life can both expose and conceal.

Defever infuses life’s poignant turns with humor and lush language, a poetic mix of sensory detail and wry expression reminiscent of Diane Seuss. Degenaars, whose debut collection arrives this year, transforms a seemingly ordinary medical exam into something otherworldly. Together, these phenomenal poets summon the uncanny and profound from domestic beauty and pain, leaving traces that outlast the reading itself and reveal the everyday as stranger and more fascinating.

—The Editors

Flowers for Edith

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The tittering biddies in town walked along State Street whispering, That’s where she lives. All alone in that big house. Terribly strange. Never married, of course. Maybe Edith had that comical indifference in the 1940s. I saw it once in my great-aunt Ida after Holy Communion. In her Sunday best, she laid on the horn and flipped off parents blocking the street for photographs. Maybe Edith strode downtown with revered elegance— kitten heels matching a taffeta clutch, making small talk with town eccentrics before meeting up with the gals at the Opera House. I sit with her at Lakeview Cemetery between unkempt evergreen shrubs. There’s no one left to leave flowers for the spinster socialite. I ask, Edith, did you ever wonder if your soulmate died young and that’s why women like us wander like homing pigeons with all the remarkable memory and capacity for love with no perch to land? Did marital woes of best friends make you realize you were, in fact, looking at their lawn all wrong? Did you mourn the bloodline ending on your watch, or did you shrug and sip your chardonnay? I chisel moss from the serifs on her grave marker using the key to the house where we share an address. Unwrapping dormant earth, I push iris rhizomes into the soil with my thumb. We must be meant to stumble upon the template we need to see. My kindred spirit can plant peonies around my stone someday. Justine Defever is an Associate Professor of English based in Michigan. She has worked in higher education for over a decade and holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Arcadia University. Her poetry has appeared in North American Review, Great Lakes Review, Kelp Journal, and various anthologies.

Where There is Only Sound and Light