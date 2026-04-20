One of the great TMR parties. (Credit: Wyatt McNamara)

Our very first print edition of The Metropolitan Review is out in the wild, and we keep hearing from people who want to snag a copy. We feel your pain — the print run was very limited, and early subscribers got a copy delivered right to their mailboxes. But we still do have copies available. Soon, they’ll be for sale in a select number of bookstores and newsstands in New York City and we hope, in time, to set up an online portal so you can purchase a copy. (If you recently became an $80 print subscriber, you’re already guaranteed issue no. 2. And remember, if you want no. 2 and everything else we publish for the rest of the year, subscribe today.)

If you’re in Manhattan on April 28th, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very pretty print copy of The Metropolitan Review. Our very own Editor-in-Chief, Ross Barkan, is holding a little party to celebrate launch day for his new novel, Colossus. We’ll have a big pile of copies for sale there. This is a rare opportunity to get that amazing first issue in your hands.

We’ll be at Nightclub 101 — 101 Avenue A, in Manhattan — from 7 p.m. onwards on April 28th. Celebrate Colossus, celebrate TMR, and hang out for a good long while.

Entrance is completely free. Just please RSVP here, ahead of time, so we can get a proper headcount.

That’s it. We really hope to see you there. And get your print copy before they’re all gone. Only 500 in existence! (That’s a fact.)

See you soon.

—The Editors