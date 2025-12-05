The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
13h

Interesting. From the description, this looks like a rewrite of Thomas Bernhard's "Woodcutters," swapping Vienna for New York and music for visual art. The narrator even sits in the same chair the whole time, just like in Bernhard's novel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture