Rumor has it TMR has readers in high places.

Alright, we’ll cut right to the chase: in two days, we’re having a big party in Manhattan to celebrate the launch of our very first print issue. Do you want to get your hands on a rare copy? Page through a history-making interview with Gay Talese, fiction from Sherman Alexie, and a raft of essays and poetry from the best young writers working today? We bet you do.

More than 100 tickets have sold, and we’re very close to capacity, but a few spots remain. If you’re in New York, you do not want to miss this. We’ll be at Hurley’s Saloon in the Theater District, where Jimmy Breslin liked to knock back a pint or two in the booths. Come up to the beautiful second-floor library bar. 232 W. 48th Street.

Here’s the deal. We’ve got two tiers of tickets available: $20 and $45. For $20, you get in the door, meet all the writers and editors, and have a grand literary night out. All party proceeds go straight into the magazine, to pay our writers and keep us going. We are a nonprofit and firmly depend on the kind support of our readers.

For $45, you get discounted entry to the party and our historic first print issue. We only printed 500 of these and they’re going very quickly. If you want your hands on a gorgeous print copy, you need to buy at this tier. We will reserve copies for those who bought for $45.

Tickets are required at the door. Get your tickets now before they sell out. And they will sell out.

See you Thursday!