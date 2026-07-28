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Doug Seibold's avatar
Doug Seibold
9h

I have been reading Vidal for 50 years, since I first tried to struggle my way through Burr as a junior-high student. This makes me want to revisit all of these books.

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Henry Staley's avatar
Henry Staley
11h

Enjoyed this. I collected Vidal's most salacious Kennedy quotes here: https://substack.com/@henrydstaley/note/p-195591573?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=7qoxxf

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