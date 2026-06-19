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Kathleen Bahet's avatar
Kathleen Bahet
1h

Thanks to Alexander Nazaryan for the insights and inspiration to read Windolf's book and take a listening tour of the Beatles and Dylan albums!

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Moravagine's avatar
Moravagine
4h

Swapped for George Harrison? The only Beatle Dylan ever did collaborate with and the one who was the closest to him before that? Leaving aside that George was the best Beatle, this is some Bangladesh and If Not For You erasure. I will leave aside the Traveling Wilburies

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