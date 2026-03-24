The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
12h

I think I was the first Stacker to write a full review of this book. I'm glad to see it getting plenty of attention. The earnestness didn't bother me; not every story needs to be shot through with irony, you don't always need Wayne and Garth to spice things up.

Reply
Share
Tash's avatar
Tash
15h

I finished reading this book a couple of nights ago and loved it. I'm glad I'd already finished it before reading this review because the review more or less spoils the whole novel with an extensive flat retelling. Look, I like satire, irony, and pop cultural high school snark as much as the next guy, but there is room for 'earnest novels' as the reviewer terms this one. Maybe I too am afflicted with 'guileless sincerity' but I related to the plight of the protagonist.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture