The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rural counsel's avatar
rural counsel
3h

Nations are like warships cruising the world's oceans. They sometimes do good, sometimes not, but if they are well-steered, they will do whatever is in the best interest of the ship. Whatever helps the ship survive and prosper. Sometimes that will mean they act like pirates, sometimes like ambassadors, sometimes like merchantmen. They are self-interested, not moral judges. And they are fallible because they are steered by humans.

As a citizen, you are a member of the crew. Sometimes you are required to repel boarders. Sometimes you are required to maintain the ship. If you are capable, you should be productive, because a ship full of slackers is doomed. Ships crew need to be able to rely on each other in times of crisis.

If you will not support your ship, don't be surprised if the rest of the crew shuns you. If you deliberately undermine your fellow crew and cause them harm, don't be surprised if they throw you in the brig. Cause enough damage, it is only a matter of time until they throw you overboard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
4h

It is foolish and self-destructive to hate yourself and your country. Hopefully, this book has helped you realize that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture