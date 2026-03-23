Hurley’s Saloon in 1895

Our inaugural print issue has just entered the world. It’s gorgeous, a genuine art object, and 192 pages full of the best reviews, essays, poetry, fiction, photography, and cartoons that you’ll find anywhere. The issue’s centerpiece is an epic interview with Gay Talese, New York’s last journalistic lion. It also contains something very rare, making it a collector’s item: the first republication of the only work of fiction Talese ever wrote, a noirish city story from the 1960s, now salvaged from obscurity. You'll also find essays by Lillian Fishman and André Aciman, fiction from Tao Lin and Sherman Alexie, and poetry by Donna Masini and Tom Sleigh, along with a raft of rising TMR stars including Alexander Sorondo and Savannah Horton. Soon, we’ll have issues for sale in bookstores and on newsstands, and we really can’t wait for you to own The Metropolitan Review, Vol. 1.

As you know, we’re not only about the written work. We believe in human connection, the thrill of a night out, brilliant people mixing together. This winter, we held sold-out readings and parties in Manhattan. Literary culture is alive and well, even in these disorienting times.

Next week, we hold the big one. That’s right — the print issue launch party. If you’re in New York, or can get to New York, you absolutely do not want to miss this. We’ll be at the fabled old Hurley’s Saloon in the Theater District on Thursday, April 2nd. Founded in 1892, Hurley’s is a historic landmark and watering hole for the ink-stained literati. Jimmy Breslin liked to knock back a pint or two in its booths. We’ll be in the beautiful second-floor library bar.

Here’s the deal. We’ve got two tiers of tickets available: $20 and $45. For $20, you get in the door, meet all the writers and editors, and have a grand literary night out. All party proceeds go straight into the magazine, to pay our writers and keep us afloat. We are a nonprofit and firmly depend on the kind support of our readers.

For $45, you get discounted entry to the party and our historic first print issue. We only printed 500 of these and they’re going very quickly. If you want your hands on a print copy, you need to buy at this tier. Supply is very limited and there’s no guarantee, if you fall in love with the inky stacks on the table, that they’ll still be on sale. We will loyally reserve copies for those who bought for $45.

Get your tickets now before they sell out.

This is a proud moment in our young history, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.

—The Editors

Watering hole: Hurley’s Saloon, Library floor

232 W. 48th Street (btwn 8th Ave & Broadway)

When: Thursday, April 2nd · 7 - 10 o’clock

Dress: Saloon elegant