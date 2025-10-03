The Metropolitan Review

David A. Westbrook
15h

"Nobody wants to be saddled with a downmarket identitarian brand. Like a Vivek Ramaswamy." Ha! Nice review, Chris.

Thomas Peermohamed Lambert
9h

I’m very grateful to Chris for reviewing the book, even if he didn’t appreciate all the choices I made in it. I think he’s a very good writer.

I certainly won’t use this to launch any kind of aesthetic rebuttal - that is never a good move for an author - but I do think I ought to make a small point about my politics, and those of the book, given that ‘the author’s sympathies’ were mentioned so explicitly. I am, for what it’s worth, a big, cuddly leftie, who is appalled by the treatment of the innocent people of Palestine and has little time for the wave of right-wing revanchism that seems to be sweeping the world. UK audiences seem to have understood this instinctively, and read Shibboleth as a criticism of a certain kind of bourgeois etiquette, uncomprehendingly imported to the UK by rich kids, that turns people into empty husks of themselves, unable to relate to each other, be friends with each other, love each other. Hence the slight stiltedness (or as I like to call it ‘Britishness’). For various reasons, US audiences don’t seem to get this so intuitively. They seem tempted to bring all kinds of other ambient associations and conflations to the novel: ‘DEI’ for example, which was literally never an issue in UK university admissions. Which is of course their right. But if my novel is just a political screed, it’s at least not quite the one Chris is implying.

As I say, this isn’t a criticism of TMR or Chris - just a trend I have noticed, and which I feel demands some clarification.

