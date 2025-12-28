Jan Peter Tripp, American Dream , 1991, Drypoint etching

Remarkably, it’s been nearly one year since The Metropolitan Review launched. In that short span of time, we’ve published the criticism, essays, fiction, and poetry that you can’t stop talking about. We’ve featured a news making interview with one of the titans of 20th-century journalism and an investigation into one famed writer’s final quest to publish what had been his unpublishable novel. Without your readership, none of this would be possible. Meanwhile, we’ve shaken up the world of literary criticism itself.

Before 2025 turns to 2026, we wanted to present you with our five most popular pieces. Each one is special in its own way. And each is a reminder of what TMR does differently than anyone else.

Here’s the deal: to receive our inaugural print issue, which is headed to our printer in just a few days, you must become an annual subscriber today. For just $80 annually, you get access to all of our online pieces and three print issues, beginning in 2026. You will also gain free admission, while supplies last, to our one-year bash to celebrate the print issue in February.

And if you want to help The Metropolitan Review and support the best new literary magazine in America, consider subscribing for $5 a month. Every dollar quite literally goes to the writers. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, making your donations tax-deductible. Without your help, we cannot function.

Without further ado, here are TMR’s top five — the pieces that no one could look away from.