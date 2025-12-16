The Metropolitan Review

Ken Baumann
Thank you for this, Sam.

I agree with you: most "indie" films take fewer risks than great movies of the past. I disagree, though, that Eggers represents an exception to this rule insofar as he strives to make "classic" films and then does so. I found Nosferatu so painfully disappointing; it's a product of almost no ambition beyond a boringly reverential and ultimately conservative desire to recreate a historical object. I wound up editing a 30-minute version of the film that I hope highlights the daring and profound core of the project and jettisons the rest. If you're curious, you can find that here: https://kenbaumann.substack.com/p/nos

Scott Spires
Indie movies are something I favor in theory, but in fact they often fall short. Such is life (and art); like everything else, they are subject to Sturgeon's Law.

I do want to put in a good word for Kelly Reichardt, whom you didn't mention; I've enjoyed several of her films. All dog lovers should see "Wendy and Lucy."

