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Michael Vegas Mussman's avatar
Michael Vegas Mussman
4h

Who is Lena Dunham?

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Daniel Solow's avatar
Daniel Solow
8h

I feel like, as millennials survey the ruins of 2010s culture, we hunt for something of value to salvage and settle on Girls, a show from a time just before social media ate everything, when it seemed like the present, and future, might still be somewhat interesting.

Today, fictional characters are often dismissed as "unlikable" due to their misdeeds, but we root for the characters in Girls even though they do wrong. Maybe that's partly because their failures have consequences. The female empowerment stuff that came later lacks any kind of karmic balance. It's purely positive & Pollyannish.

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