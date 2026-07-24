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John Madrid's avatar
John Madrid
7h

The deliberate misreading is the part I'll keep. I'm writing an Odyssey retelling set in Brazil, and the places that ended up mine aren't the ones where I departed on purpose. They're the ones where I couldn't copy Homer even while I was trying to. Burrow on Quixote being cornered into becoming his own person is much closer to the experience than "remake" is.

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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
5h

For my third novel I'm also doing the "remake" thing, though it's of a novel few people in the English-speaking world have even heard of (details to come later this summer). You can do a close remake a la Dubno, or you can use the original as a loose template for your own inspirations. I find the latter works best, because having the basics of the story, but not following them too closely, provides some useful scaffolding while allowing your own imagination to flourish.

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