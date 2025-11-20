The Metropolitan Review

Dave Paquiot
14h

There’s something profoundly Aciman in the way this photograph refuses to give up its core.

A life that left no secrets in speech somehow hides entire worlds in silence.

What moved me most is how the picture becomes a kind of test:

Not of memory, but of how we look.

Your reading turns the image into a mirror.

A barred window.

A single figure in the snow.

A father on the cusp of departure.

All of it flickering between what happened and what might have happened, between the literal and the irrealis (new favorite word)

The author understands that photographs don’t document—they haunt.

They hold the shape of a life at the exact moment it becomes unreachable.

And there’s a tenderness in his refusal to pin the image down.

To insist on possibility over explanation.

To let longing do the work that certainty can’t.

What is a photograph, if not a small trapdoor into the unknowable?

A place where absence keeps behaving like presence?

This piece captures that beautifully.

Ken Kovar
16h

Haunting image and story. We imagine the past through it

