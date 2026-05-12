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David Snider's avatar
David Snider
19h

Great essay; much to think about. At this moment all I can think is: it’s difficult to be original, moral, unique, honest and piercingly vital all at once—but still well worth the attempt. Thank you!

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
10h

You say that Doyle is clearly ambivalent towards the labelling ‘Irish Novelist’. Interesting. And I wonder why… Maybe he doesn’t want to be associated by default with some famous Irish novelists who are famously difficult (like Becket or Joyce)? This then perhaps links to your note that one must have sufficient means to actually transcend the self, which they certainly had. And I love that you come onto Martin Amis in the middle. My mind immediately went to Amis when I read that Doyle’s novel includes a character with his own name. In Amis’s case, though, it’s usually a cameo (ha!), as in ‘Money’ and ‘London Fields.’

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