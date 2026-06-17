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Long Incision's avatar
Long Incision
2h

Beautiful review that reminds me how much fun it is to read Updike. I know, I know, he's a discredited unprogressive old white guy, totally out of vogue, but the man could write a sentence!

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Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
1h

This is just excellent. Thank you.

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