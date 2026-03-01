Please enjoy these two poignant poems by Lev Xue.

—The Editors

In the morning, we found the snapped off

heads of Japanese Knotweed, more tracks, and excreta



my dog treed a bear last night

a black fool in the dark clinging

the moon shone behind the crown of —

pine resembling ponderosa pine.

I followed the dog and screamed,

you idiot, you suicide

but it was the bear that fled

an animal that ran from strange

indictments, a friction between loose, incompatible surfaces.



The fresh buds of spring scattering around fur,

a roan hound, with a round body.



These were dogs and people from the city.

They were five or six under a canopy, hungry,

old friends meeting for the first time

after having been apart, a little strange to each other.

So, they talked about the news, ate roasted sausages,

a scent that burned through the surrounding woods.

An animal felt it, and became alert to his hunger.

He has just been relieved from a long sleep.

He has dreamed of feasts as his body exhausted from living.

He was weary of them, but he felt something else there,

another outsider, someone soft and eager, and hungry too.

