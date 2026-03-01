The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
1d

Oh, damn, these are good.

Reply
Share
Katharine Diehl Cortese's avatar
Katharine Diehl Cortese
1d

Bear poem is lovely. Delicate.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture