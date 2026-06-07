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Pheobe's avatar
Pheobe
6h

Great poems, I especially like these lines from Natural History;

'I imagine being swallowed like Jonah

Or crushed by the falling figure itself

Or buried under all of it

Buried, not erased

Bones on display

Just a skeleton in a photo

While the living press on.'

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Trey Hinkle's avatar
Trey Hinkle
9h

These are fantastic

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