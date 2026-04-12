Jet-black lager like domino on swan Toddler thoughts on the moon’s face I wrote a novel during the year I knew you Your casino watch and birthmark We curved evenings out of rigid anger You reminded me of a dead world which is to say my childhood I knew our time was baby time but I gave it away anyway, spewing dollars from buildings. As if no one could touch me if I closed my eyes

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