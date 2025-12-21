The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mo_Diggs's avatar
Mo_Diggs
1h

There is descent and well-worn panic.

We approach ground in rapid fall to prayer:

God, deliver me to Earth!

I'm going to start citing this to sound profound and when someone tries to place it I'll say "Elizabeth Haddad" matter-of-factly, like they should have known.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Éamonnnn M.K.'s avatar
Éamonnnn M.K.
7h

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture