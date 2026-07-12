The Metropolitan Review’s big summer bash is less than a week away, and we want all of you to be there. We’ve got an incredible lineup — Sean Thor Conroe, Vanessa Ogle, Savannah Huitema, Max Callimanopulos, Katya Grishakova, Christine Degenaars, and Alex Palmatier — and you’ll have the chance to meet the TMR team, grab a drink, and make a night of it.

Writing and reading are often solitary pursuits. But don’t believe the hype: reading ain’t dead. What makes TMR special is the vibrant literary community that shows up, in the flesh, every time.

We’re taking over the Francis Kite Club in Manhattan on July 17th at 8 p.m. RSVP right here to secure your ticket and come party. You won’t want to miss this one.

This night is presented by our newest sponsor, Curated. If you’d like to join Curated in sponsoring this or future events, please get in touch at editors@metropolitanreview.com.

See you at the Kite!

—The Editors