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Bruce McAllister's avatar
Bruce McAllister
2h

Remarkable piece.

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Gene's avatar
Gene
2hEdited

"While this usually meant that person ended up with all the chips and Fruit Roll-ups"

Hence people are pissed to lose access to their free Pepsi-Cola.

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