The hour overripe, promising sweetness that stings the tongue, God split the moon in two. Miraculous how cleanly these cleaved halves dimpled disbelief. And what was there to prove? What window was shuttered? What violence had I not suffered? Once sundered, we cannot mend it. I am half-lit. Half-witted. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Hand me a knife: I’ll slice and you choose the bigger or the brighter. Love, let’s split the moon.

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