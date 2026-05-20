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Manuel M. Novillo's avatar
Manuel M. Novillo
35m

Great stuff, Adam. This novel is my first Lerner and I am loving it.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
26m

Brown was also where C.D. Wright taught, and presumably advised Lerner on his poetry, until her untimely death in 2016.

Sidenote: C.D. Wright's work is AMAZING! Everyone should grab the new selected from Copper Canyon immediately and give it a read. Her then-partner, Forrest Gander, wrote some pretty damn good stuff too, and you should similarly check it out. In a sign that she knew how to pick 'em, Wright was also the executor and guardian of the poetic estate and corpus of her onetime lover Frank Stanford.

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