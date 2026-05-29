The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

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Simon Randall's avatar
Simon Randall
13h

Saved this to read when I get home!

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
3h

Curious to know what’s meant by Giovanni’s Room operating on homophobic logic?

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