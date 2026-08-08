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Rachel White's avatar
Rachel White
4h

UNBELIEVABLE how good this writing is!! The moment we are living in - nailed it

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Maxwell Boyd's avatar
Maxwell Boyd
1h

This is brilliant. Horrific and tragic and full of humanity. I’m rooting for SUPER SOLDIER wherever he may be. Thanks for sharing!

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