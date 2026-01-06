The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie Herbst's avatar
Robbie Herbst
7h

disagree with the superlatives you give Marty Supreme even as I enjoyed it (being stress-edged for over three hours lost its charm, ultimately), I will grant that it is one of the only period films I've seen in the last 10 years that feels of its time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom's avatar
Tom
3hEdited

What did you think of aronofsky's Caught Stealing? I found the constant tension & chaos of Marty supreme to be very similar, you’re left agonising over the main character being put through punishing scenarios. Feels like we’re seeing a return to kind of 90s Guy Ritchie / Danny Boyle Trainspotting / late 80s After Hour Scorsese comedy thriller genre; frenetic, gritty, violent & funny.

Other films I enjoyed of 2025: The surfer, Harvest, A complete unknown, Weapons, Bugonia, The Stranger, The Mastermind

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Metropolitan Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture